'People are not doing well': Psychologist says anger over 'prolonged' COVID-19 pandemic common
Even with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted across Canada, many may still feel frustration about the pandemic, leading to pent-up tension.
CTV Morning Live spoke with Dr. Monica Vermani, a clinical psychologist, Tuesday about the mental health impacts the pandemic has had and how that tension could lead to anger.
Vermani explained the pandemic created a lot of self-doubt and uncertainty with rapid and constant changes in work structure, plans and socialization.
"The first year we tried our best to do Zoom calls, to socialize and to try to make the best of it and try to bring healthy habits in," Vermani said.
"But over the prolonged exposure of the pandemic and the lockdowns and the consequences of that, it's learned to take a lot of the things we enjoy away."
That's prompted feelings of frustration, Vermani explained.
"When you're in pain you spill onto others," she said. "So when we speak about anger, it's irritability, frustration, not knowing what to do next, confusion, feeling overwhelmed and a lot of self doubt."
When anger's turned onto others it can manifest as snippiness, or a lack of patience, but it can also be more serious, like aggression.
Vermani said it's important to look beyond a person's anger and have compassion for what's happening beneath the surface.
"I think what we're seeing out there is people are not doing well, plain and simple," she said. "A lot of things that are deeper about our insecurities, our own issues, are actually what anger's about. So it's about pausing and reflecting."
For those experiencing feelings of anger, Vermani recommended keeping up with self care by eating well, getting exercise, socializing and trying to find moments of joy.
"Once you bring in little things that make you healthy, then the spillage over there is also health," she said. "The ripple effect is what we want to try to work on."
Dr. Monica Vermani's comments were part of a five-minute interview on CTV Morning Live. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large and described as dangerous after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
BREAKING | OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
Etsy sellers stage one-week strike to protest fee increase
Thousands of sellers on the popular global marketplace Etsy have thrown their support behind an online strike to protest what they describe as unfair and costly changes to the platform.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
'L' driver slapped with 3-month ban after Oak Bay police spot woman putting bumper into car
Oak Bay police say a new driver has had her licence suspended for 90 days after an officer reportedly saw her trying to put her "newly fallen off" bumper into the backseat of her car.
-
'Just doesn't make sense for us yet': Victoria businesses unconvinced by Ottawa's plans for electric vehicles
Many businesses want to go green by swapping out their fossil fuel vehicles for electric. But some businesses that operate large fleets of commercial vehicles say there isn’t a business case to make the switch.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Alberta commits to strengthening technology and innovation sector
The provincial government is doubling down on its commitment to Alberta's technology and innovation sector, saying it's a major economic driver and job creator.
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
Edmonton
-
Flair Airlines celebrates inaugural Nashville flight
For the first time, Edmonton-based Flair Airlines is taking off at the Edmonton International Airport to Nashville, Tenn.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
Winnipeg
-
Three charged after man's remains found outside of Winnipeg last month: police
Three people have been charged after a 26-year-old man’s remains were found outside of Winnipeg last month.
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Highway closures are anticipated due to Manitoba blizzard: here's how you can be prepared
CAA Manitoba says the blizzard that is set to begin Tuesday night is expected to have an impact on travel, and wants people to be prepared.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
NEW
NEW | Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
London
-
Driver released from hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Heavy rainfall ahead Wednesday across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada said Tuesday rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to much of the region Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for a criminal investigation.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.