VANCOUVER -- One of the pedestrians struck in a multi-car collision on Broadway in Vancouver Friday afternoon has died, and police are asking people who witnessed the crash to come forward.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Alberta street. Vancouver police said in a news release Sunday that a grey Fiat 500 and a blue Ford Explorer were both travelling east on Broadway when they collided.

"The force of the collision caused the Explorer to veer into two parked cars, then onto the sidewalk," police said in their release.

On the sidewalk, the SUV struck an elderly couple, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the victims, a 78-year-old Vancouver man, died Sunday, according to police. His 72-year-old wife also has serious injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

“This incident is truly a tragedy, and for it to happen just a week before Christmas is heartbreaking,” said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison. “We’re asking for witnesses to come forward and speak to police so we can begin to provide answers to everyone involved.”

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene after the crash. Neither one was injured, police said, adding that neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the incident.

No charges have been laid, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the area at the time of the crash should call the VPD collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012, police said.