VANCOUVER -- Two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash that closed Broadway near Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday afternoon.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in an email that the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles and two pedestrians.

"Upon colliding, one vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk at Cambie and Yukon streets, hitting two pedestrians," Visintin said in her email.

The pedestrians were taken to hospital with "serious injuries," she said, adding that both drivers remained at the scene and have been cooperating with police.

Video from the scene showed a blue SUV and a silver two-door sedan with visible damage. The SUV had an "N" sticker next to its rear licence plate.

Traffic on that block of Broadway was closed in both directions while police investigated after the collision.