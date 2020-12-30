VANCOUVER -- For the second time in a three-day period, a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond.

Local Mounties said a 70-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at Buswell Street and Westminster Highway shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital and is in serious condition, police say. The driver stayed at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while an investigation was underway.

Further south in the city, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Saturday. The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk near No. 2 and Andrews roads when she was hit. While she was taken to hospital, she later died of her injuries.

"This is a season where we all have to be extra careful, because the road conditions aren't ideal, the sun goes down earlier at night so there are driver visibility issues," Const. Kenneth Lau said after the first collision.

"Drivers please take the extra time to slow down as you approach the intersection to give yourself more reaction time. Make sure you look for pedestrians and make eye contact with them."

A report from BC Coroners Service says that over the last decade, January, November and December see the highest number of deadly pedestrian-involved collisions.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung