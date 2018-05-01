

A homeowner in Surrey is facing a $1,000 fine after illegally cutting down a tree in which a group of peacocks have been nesting for more than a decade.

Surrey's manager of public safety operations called the property owner's actions "very reckless" and said bylaw officers are investigating.

According to Jas Rehal, the homeowner and contractor who removed the tree could face up to $10,000 in penalties.

News of the tree coming down also ruffled some feathers among social media users.

Rehal said the homeowner had previously inquired about removing the tree, but was told there were unlikely to get a permit.

Some 150 peacocks have been part of Sullivan Heights for more than a decade. Their presence is felt especially during mating season.

A resident used to farm peafowl when the area was less developed. The farmer moved out and hundreds of homes were built, but the colourful birds have remained part of the neighbourhood's pecking order ever since.

Rehal said the city will keep an eye on the well-being of the animals moving forward.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko and Shannon Paterson

Cant cut down a tree without a permit. Surprised the city of surrey would allow it. That tree is old and very healthy looking. Over peacocks? What a weird story — Matt Man (@mattthemascot) May 1, 2018