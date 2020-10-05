VANCOUVER -- A hospital in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has stopped admitting new patients as it works to address an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, but the emergency department remains open.

Delta Hospital first announced the outbreak in one of its units on Sept. 16. At the time, admissions to the particular medicine unit were halted after two patients tested positive. No other units were impacted, however.

But on Monday, Fraser Health said in a news release that no patients will be admitted to the hospital as a whole, "in order to further protect them from the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

"If a patient needs admission to hospital for further care, they will be transported to an appropriate hospital within the Fraser Health network," the health authority's advisory says.

The notice did not indicate if more people in the hospital had tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health did say, however, that Delta Hospital's emergency department is still open for "urgent and emergent" care and all scheduled surgeries will continue.

"Enhanced infection prevention and control measures were put in place at the onset of the outbreak and continue to be in place," Fraser Health's notice says.

"All appropriate staff, medical staff and patients are being tested, and contact tracing is being carried out to prevent further transmission."