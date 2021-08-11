VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are warning those living on the South and Central Coast and Vancouver Island to brace for yet another heat wave.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings with temperatures beginning to climb Wednesday.

“Daytime highs ranging from 34 to 38 C, combined with overnight lows of 17 to 20 C. Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30s to possibly the low 40s,” wrote the department in a bulletin.

The highest temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday, but the hot weather will stick around for the weekend as well.

“These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” wrote Environment Canada.

Health officials are reminding everyone to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

"We need to remind people that high indoor temperatures can be particularly dangerous for older adults, those with chronic health conditions, and people who are living alone, and we need to conduct regular checks on those of us in our communities or friends or families,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer.

B.C. smashed temperature records earlier this summer during an unprecedented heat dome weather event.

Roughly 570 people died as a result, the majority of them were seniors.

“It's not anticipated to reach the same levels that we recorded during the extreme heat event we had late in June early July, but we still need to prepare for this,” warned Henry.

Most civic centres in the Lower Mainland will be offered as cooling centres while the heat warning is in effect.