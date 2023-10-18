Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006

A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.

Mukhtiar Singh Panghali was previously granted day parole last year – a move that outraged advocates for victims of domestic violence.

The offender killed Manjit Panghali at their home in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood in October 2006, then burned her body. Before his wife's disappearance was solved, Panghali made a tearful public plea for her safe return.

In a decision issued Oct. 6, the Parole Board of Canada said Panghali has made significant progress toward mitigating his risk to the community, which included completing a number of treatment programs and finally taking responsibility for killing his wife – something he avoided doing for years.

"You initially attempted to appeal, denying responsibility and providing a cultural rationalization for burning the victim's body," the document reads. "You have since admitted to having a desire to murder the victim prior to the date of the index offence, and planned to commit the murder beforehand."

While Panghali was assessed as a high-risk of violence in a domestic setting in 2011, a subsequent psychological assessment completed in 2020 determined he posed a low-moderate risk of violence.

Since being granted day parole, the offender has "not posed any significant management concern, and (appears) to be reintegrating appropriately," according to the board's decision.

The documents reveal Panghali has been working in a full-time position at an undisclosed company – which recently offered him a promotion – while also rebuilding relationships with family members and friends.

The board noted Panghali has not entered into any romantic relationships, meaning his "program skills have not been truly tested" in that context.

"Should you involve yourself in a relationship, this would be (a) high-risk situation for you and must be monitored closely by your (case management team), through the relevant special condition to restrict you from initiating relationships with women without the permission of your parole supervisor," the documents add.

Panghali will be under a number of special conditions during his release, including that he continue following a treatment plan specifically addressing areas of domestic violence, emotional management and healthy relationships, and barring him from having any direct or indirect contact with "biological family members" of his victim, including his daughter.

He must also immediately report any sexual and non-sexual relationships, including friendships, with women to his parole supervisor, along with any changes to the status of those relationships, and is not allowed to buy, possess or drink alcohol.

Granting Panghali full parole was also recommended by the Correctional Service of Canada, the board noted.