Parole board risk assessment showed 76% chance man accused of Tori Dunn killing would violently reoffend
The man accused of fatally stabbing Tori Dunn in her Surrey home last month was once deemed in parole documents to have a 76-per-cent chance to violently reoffend.
Adam Troy Mann, the 40-year-old Ontario man charged with second-degree murder in Dunn's killing, has a lengthy criminal history that includes dozens of convictions, including for previous violent offences in Ontario, New Brunswick and B.C.
Parole Board of Canada documents shared with CTV News on Friday add details to that history, including the findings of a risk assessment conducted in 2014 when Mann applied for parole.
High risk for violence
At the time, Mann was serving a 10-year, six-month sentence for five offences: robbery with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a restricted firearm.
Those convictions stemmed from a home invasion in which Mann and an accomplice entered a home with guns and demanded cash from the residents. Mann's sentence for the offences began in March 2009.
A further six months was added to Mann's sentence after he was convicted of assault for spitting on a parole officer and assistant warden in December 2014, according to the documents.
After serving one-third of their sentences, offenders convicted of most crimes in Canada can apply for full parole, which is granted at the discretion of the parole board.
As part of Mann's application for full parole in 2014, a psychological risk assessment evaluated his "risk for violence and general recidivism" as "in the high range."
"Your score on the Statistical Information on Recidivism (SIR) scale suggests one out of three offenders with a similar profile to yours will not commit an indictable offence after release," reads one the parole board documents, addressing the offender directly.
"This is considered a high risk for general recidivism score. Your score on the Violence Prevention Scheme suggests a 76-per-cent probability of violent recidivism in the next seven years, placing you in the high risk range."
Release suspended multiple times
The parole board documents shared with CTV News do not indicate whether Mann's 2014 application for full parole was granted, but they strongly imply that it was not. The four documents shared all pertain to "statutory release," which is different from parole.
"Statutory release is a presumptive release by law," the parole board explains on its website.
"It is not parole and is not a decision of the Parole Board of Canada. By law, most offenders (except those serving a life or indeterminate sentence) must be released by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) with supervision after serving two-thirds of their sentence, if parole has not already been granted."
The parole board can suspend an offender's statutory release if the offender breaches any of their release conditions.
The documents shared with CTV News are all from 2018 or 2019, and all deal with suspensions or cancellations of suspensions of Mann's release.
In the first document, from March 2018, the board cancels the suspension of his statutory release, with a reprimand.
"It is the board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen," the decision reads, before noting that the suspension it was cancelling was the third such suspension Mann had received since his statutory release.
"These mounting numbers cannot be ignored. On two of these occasions, your suspensions were cancelled and you received support to allow you to continue with your community reintegration. In spite of this support, difficulties returned. You were advised by the board that any further infractions, regardless of (their) seriousness, would tip the scale and confirm that you cannot be managed. This lack of manageability would translate as undue risk. Were this to be the case, the supportive position of the board would be removed immediately, resulting in a return to custody."
While the board cancelled the suspension of Mann's release in March 2018, the second document in the series indicates this cancellation lasted only a few weeks.
Later that same month, an unsigned document labeled as an "affidavit and statement of claim" was left for authorities, describing Mann as a "freeman-on-the-land" who would only comply with laws "on a voluntary basis" and "would not be subjected to any authority."
These pseudolegal arguments – which have shown up, and failed, in a variety of court cases across Canada in recent years – contributed to the suspension of Mann's release, according to the parole board document.
"On March 21, 2018, it was determined that your behaviour had not changed and you were deceptive, argumentative and challenged the staff on a regular basis, activated a cell phone without notifying your parole officer, so the (community residential facility) has withdrawn their support. A Warrant of Apprehension and Suspension was issued as your risk in the community is not deemed to be manageable at this time."
A June 2018 parole board decision upheld the suspension, as did an October 2018 appeal decision.
Mann was again granted statutory release in July 2019, with several conditions, including a requirement that he once again reside at a community residential facility, according to the parole board documents.
At the time of Dunn's murder, Mann was facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a peace officer that had been laid in January of this year. He had also been charged with breaching his probation on May 28, just a few weeks before the killing.
It's unclear why he was released from custody – but B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma has said Crown prosecutors asked the courts to keep Mann behind bars while he awaited trial on the earlier offences.
With files from The Canadian Press
