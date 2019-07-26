When it comes to local beaches, Centennial Beach in Boundary Bay Provincial Park used to be Greater Vancouver’s best kept secret, but not anymore.

"We come super early but by the time we leave just after lunch for nap time it's packed, and there's no parking spots left, so people have had to park on the streets," said Tara Regehr, who brought her two young children to the Delta area beach on Friday morning.

Other residents agree there’s no point coming to Centennial during peak times, when as many as 5,000 people are trying to squeeze in to only 650 parking spots in the area.

"In most cases, it's already jammed," said beachgoer Ernie Pshebnisky.

Regehr told CTV News that she will do everything to avoid going to Centennial Beach on a weekend, now that people are flocking to Centennial, instead of heavily-occupied beaches like Kitsilano.

She wants her children, 18-month-old Bowden and five-year-old Isla, to enjoy their childhood on the beach during the summer, but said it’s best for her family to only visit on weekdays.

"Otherwise I wouldn't come," Regehr adds.

Area residents have complained about beachgoers parking where they shouldn’t, including inside of bike lanes and other places where vehicles don’t belong.

The City of Delta has released a statement, adding it will do whatever it can to address the traffic issues: “Boundary Bay Regional Park is the responsibility of Metro Vancouver and Delta has requested that Metro Vancouver update its traffic management plan for the park, including more effective monitoring and communication of when the parking lot is full and better on-site traffic management to minimize community impacts.”

Officials have also said they are working to clarify any parking restrictions near the park and beach, and will actively enforce those restrictions.