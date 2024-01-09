Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.

Park rangers arrived in the morning to enforce the city bylaw that allows camping overnight, but requires people sheltering in parks to pack up their belongings and leave during the daytime.

CTV News watched park rangers standing by as people packed up their stuff.

Anyone who was away from the encampment when the enforcement began had their tents and belongings put in the back of a truck by park rangers.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it had officers “standing by” at the Park Board’s request.

There were about 28 structures set up in Oppenheimer Park when city crews and police arrived. As of 12:30 p.m., approximately five large structures remained.

Police and city staff left the park just before 1:30 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News, the Vancouver Park Board said its rangers “visit Oppenheimer Park daily seeking compliance with the park control bylaw.”

“Park Rangers will continue to work with those sheltering in the park daily to reach full compliance and provide a list of warming shelters that people can access,” the statement continued.

CTV News has asked the Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this story if a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated.