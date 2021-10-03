Parents and teachers want stronger COVID-19 measures even as B.C. mask order expands to all students
Starting Monday B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 3 will be required to wear masks in school. The province expanded the mask order, originally aimed at students from Grade 4 to 12, following pressure from parents, teachers, and school districts.
A delayed decision
The union representing teachers in the province has been calling for mandatory masks for months.
“We’re really happy it’s in place,” said Teri Mooring, president of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federations (BCTF). However, Mooring is disappointed the provincial health officials failed to make the decision sooner.
“At this time of year, it’s a change. One that you have to work with families around and that you have to work with children around,” Mooring said. “Had we started the school year with a kingergarten to Grade 3 mask mandate, it would have been a lot easier for primary teachers.”
Some parents are echoing that criticism, calling it an example of the province failing to take a proactive approach to combating COVID-19 in the school setting. Cases of the virus have climbed since the beginning of the school year, with students under the age of 12 still unable to be vaccinated.
“We should have focused on them and we should have taken the extra steps to protect them for as long we can, until the vaccines are made available,” said Rina Diaz, president of the Surrey District Parents’ Advisory Council.
Learning from other provinces
While more kids wearing masks should help slow the spread of COVID-19, some feel cases of the highly contagious Delta variant will continue to climb unless additional measures are adopted. In Ontario, a province with roughly one quarter the number of active cases per capita compared to B.C., air purifiers complete with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters have been added to thousands of classrooms, to reduce airborne spread of the virus.
“If we can see Ontario doing it, why are we not doing it?”, asked Diaz. “We want to see that for our children here.”
“B.C. needs to look to Ontario and recognize what needs to be done here to prevent this virus from spreading,” said Jennifer Heighton, a Burnaby-based elementary school teacher.
In Nova Scotia, families of children in Grade 6 and under have access to rapid testing. Health officials in that province are asking parents to use the free test kits if their children are experiencing mild symptoms related to COVID-19. B.C. does have a stockpile of rapid test kits, though the exact number is unclear. Heighton believes it would be wise to bring some of those kits into the school system.
“I absolutely think they could be used as a way of catching people who are infectious. You might be infectious but not know it yet, and the rapid test would catch that.”
“It’s hard to explain to both teachers and families why we aren’t taking a more preventative approach like we see in other jurisdictions,” added Mooring.
Communication concerns
Safety protocols aside, Heighton is concerned by an apparent inaccuracy in reporting COVID-19 exposures. B.C. has begun sharing information around possible exposures to the virus in schools province-wide, similar to last year. However, Heighton says the numbers don’t appear to tell the whole story.
“We’re noticing there are a lot of classes that have had (COVID-19) cases, but they aren’t on the website yet, and we don’t know why.”
Heighton says parents are relying on crowdsourcing, like the BC School COVID-19 Tracker website, for an idea of the COVID-19 situation in schools.
“Over 400 cases were reported on the (COVID-19 tracker) website alone. That’s just from parents who know where to send it in.”
The expanded mask requirement will be in effect at least until January. Meanwhile, Pfizer plans to file a formal submission to Health Canada in mid-October, for the use of its vaccine in Canadian children aged 5 to 11.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.
2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests
North and South Korea restored a stalled communication hotline after weeks of a hiatus in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday, as the North pushes hard to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests.
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls short
In a matter of minutes, the final day of the Blue Jays' dramatic 91-win season went from cloud nine to crashing down to earth.
Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths by nearly half, study finds
The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients, either before being infected with the disease or afterward, can reduce deaths by almost half, according to new research.
Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed U.S. Capitol riot
Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year's elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Wife of Canadian Uyghur advocate held in China says Canada should boycott Olympics if he is not released
The wife of a Canadian Uyghur advocate who has been in a Chinese prison for 15 years says the federal government should use the use 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring her husband home.
Elizabeth May won't be Green interim leader, says Annamie Paul hurting party
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul is hurting the Green Party by remaining in control of its communications.
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack
The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help support a seven-month-old puppy that was attacked by a larger dog on Vancouver Island.
-
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
-
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
Calgary
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary home
Calgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
RCMP investigating a theft in Conrich, which was captured on camera
A crime in broad daylight has one Conrich family on edge and a community searching their home security systems.
-
Military help on its way to Alberta to offset pandemic pressures
The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy eight critical care nurses to Alberta on Monday, with the bulk of them being stationed in Edmonton area hospitals.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton luxury home market booms in 2021, sales nearly double
The number of people investing a million dollars or more to buy a home in Edmonton is on the rise.
-
'It keeps his memory': Film honouring legendary local pilot Wop May released
A film premiering at the Edmonton International Film Festival has taken on a new meaning after one of its proponents suddenly passed away.
-
Oilers' Archibald out of lineup indefinitely, diagnosed with myocarditis
Edmonton Oilers winger Josh Archibald will be out of the team’s lineup due to being diagnosed with a heart condition after having COVID-19.
Toronto
-
'Reckless and destructive': Ontario university responds to gathering of nearly 5,000 people
The 'fake homecoming' event was attended by approximately 5,000 people and saw damage and destruction to local property.
-
Strippers' challenge of Ontario pandemic measures to be heard in court
An advocacy group representing strippers will argue in Ontario court this week that provincial pandemic measures affecting strip clubs have targeted the workers and violated their charter rights.
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls short
In a matter of minutes, the final day of the Blue Jays' dramatic 91-win season went from cloud nine to crashing down to earth.
Montreal
-
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
-
Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants
Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, October 3, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football, but you can still get your top headlines of the day online.
Winnipeg
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out power
Residents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Gas leak on Salter Street prompts evacuation Sunday morning
The demolition of a fire-damaged house Sunday morning caused a gas leak and evacuations in Winnipeg’s North End.
-
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policies
Over the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity View
A house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Western Hockey League discontinues Prince Albert Raiders' alternate uniform
The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
Regina author pens inspirational book for others with disabilities
A Regina author is inspiring others living with disabilities with his new book.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 93 new cases on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 759.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reaction
On the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Canada-to-U.S. ferry service set to resume in 2022 after three year hiatus
An international ferry service that links Canada with the United States is set to resume next year after being cancelled three years in a row.
London
-
'Great recognition'; Legendary 1934 Chatham Colored All-Stars celebrated
It was billed as a 'Field of Honour' game to recognize the 1934 provincial champion Chatham Colored All-stars baseball team
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser Gardens
Local hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Fatal collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 401
One person has died and another transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and transport truck collided on Highway 401 in London.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury author releases new book with message about autism and acceptance
As part of the Sudbury Art Crawl, author Adam Mardero signed copies of his newly published book titled 'Uncommon Sense: An Autistic Journey.'
-
Art show in Richards Landing in memory of Doug Hook
A trio of artists from the Algoma region are remembering a lost comrade by holding an art show.
-
South Porcupine Food Bank officially opens new location to serve people throughout Timmins and beyond
The South Porcupine Food Bank had little time to waste after smoke damage over the summer spoiled its inventory and place of operation.
Kitchener
-
Several arrests made at commercial meat farming protest in Bright, Ont.
Six arrests were made at a protest outside a turkey farm in Bright on Sunday.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in need
A group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Waterloo Region reaches grim milestone with 300th COVID-19 related death
Waterloo Region hit a grim milestone on Sunday after health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the region’s total to 300.