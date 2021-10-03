Parents and teachers want stronger COVID-19 measures even as B.C. mask order expands to all students

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, in this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, file photo. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.

2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests

North and South Korea restored a stalled communication hotline after weeks of a hiatus in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday, as the North pushes hard to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests.

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed U.S. Capitol riot

Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year's elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener