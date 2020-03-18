NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- BC Ferries has stopped serving hot food on their shorter sailings.

While trying to ensure social distancing, customers will still be able to purchase "Grab-and-Go" items from the Coastal Café, Coastal Café Express and Lands End Café.

All of the other food services have been suspended in an effort to reduce exposure to the novel coronavirus.

BC Ferries is also warning people that food availability at terminals may also be limited while vendors assess their operations.

Coffee, tea, and fountain drinks can still be purchased, but customers are being asked to only use disposable containers.

The gift shop, kids play zone, and video zone arcade will all be closed as well, until the COVID-19 infection risk is reduced.

Northern services with long sailing times will be still be offering hot food.