For the third time this week, gas prices have hit a new record high in Metro Vancouver, with a three cent jump overnight bringing the price to 168.9 at most stations Friday morning.

Gasbuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague is blaming the spike on a three cent increase in the wholesale prices, as well as refinery issues in California.

The new record price of 168.9 may stick around all weekend, but some relief may be in sight.

"I think we may have hit a crest for the time being," McTeague told CTV News.

He says BP’s Cherry Point refinery in Washington state coming back online after maintenance may help lower prices in the week ahead.

"Fingers crossed we could start to see prices drop and recede from where they are," McTeague said.

Drivers looking to save while filling up may need to head to the Fraser Valley. Gas in Chilliwack, where there are fewer taxes on fuel, were paying 153.9 at many stations Friday morning.