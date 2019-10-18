VANCOUVER - Mounties have issued a warning about a recent spike in residential break and enters in Surrey, B.C.

Many of the incidents happen at night while residents are asleep, according to police. Surrey RCMP say there were 26 break-ins in August and 24 in September. That's up from 13 break-ins in July, a more typical number.

Many of the perpetrators in August and September used garage door openers they found in residents' parked cars to access their homes. Others broke in through unlocked doors or using spare keys they found in the garage. Others came in through open windows.

"Having your home broken into is a very upsetting and personal event," said Sgt. Rob Dalphond. "We want to equip residents with tips and prevention strategies, while we continue to target individuals who commit break and enters in the community."

Police advise residents to ensure their garage door closes tightly and stays locked, not to leave their garage door openers inside their vehicles, to choose a garage opener with a rolling code system, to install a deadbolt on the door from the garage to the house, to record serial numbers of valuables and to secure all doors and windows before going to bed.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.