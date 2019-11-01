VANCOUVER – Crews are investigating a fire that broke out in a Surrey apartment building late Thursday night.

The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. on 150th Street near 105 Avenue.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of a suite on the third floor of the building. The fire was contained to just one unit, but a couple others got smoke and water damage.

There was a family inside at the time, but they were able to escape safely. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, however.

"We're working right now on letting some of the occupants get some of their personal belongings but firefighters are making sure the building remains evacuated at this time," David Burns, with Surrey Fire Department, told CTV News Vancouver.

Residents who were displaced from the blaze are getting support from emergency social services.

A cause hasn't been determined by officials yet, but shortly before the fire broke out, some residents said there were a lot of fireworks being set off nearby.

"We noticed around 6 or 7 p.m. there was a huge amount of fireworks going off. It was like a war zone, it really was," said Steve Gilks, who lives in the building. "We're thinking there was some flammables on the balconies."

A fire investigator will be on scene Friday morning.