

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A large fire broke out inside an apartment building in Vancouver's West End Thursday night.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a corner unit on an upper floor of a highrise at Beach Avenue and Thurlow Street.

Neighbours told CTV News Vancouver the fire happened on the Sunset Plaza building's 16th floor.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid said in a tweet that the third-alarm fire was quickly knocked down, and there were no injuries. Reid also tweeted the cause of the fire is under investigation, and residents are being assisted by Emergency Social Services.

A neighbourhood resident told CTV News there were eight firetrucks on scene and between 50 and 100 residents were out of their homes on Beach Avenue.