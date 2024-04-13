Overdoses prompt B.C. First Nation to declare state of emergency
A spike in overdose deaths in the six British Columbia nations that make up the Tsilhqot'in National Government has prompted the chiefs to declare a local state of emergency.
The Cariboo-area nation says in a statement that toxic drugs combined with the historical and present-day harms of colonialism are contributing to higher rates of overdose deaths among Indigenous people.
Tribal Chair and Chief Joe Alphonse says in the statement that drugs are a major problem in the community, and while they feel like their hands are tied, they need to act to save lives.
The statement says the RCMP know who the dealers are, and that is something that needs to be addressed.
The Tsilhqot'in says the emergency declaration provides the nation with access to additional government support, however treatment facilities don't have enough capacity, and it's calling on all government ministries to work together to stop the deaths.
Chief Otis Guichon, the vice-president of the national government, says their people are grieving over the recent losses and they need time and tradition while they search for Tsilhqot'in-led solutions.
“We call on the local health authorities to work with our communities and expand facilities to support our members who want treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with those families grieving right now,” Guichon says in the statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
Maccelli scores OT winner as Coyotes edge McDavid-less Oilers 3-2
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Arizona Coyotes’ future, but the team continues to persevere on the ice.
-
3 people charged after search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, paraphernalia and cash at Grande Prairie residence
On March 14, Grande Prairie RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence in the Countryside South neighbourhood, which led to the seizure of 110.4 grams of cocaine, $23, 378 in Canadian cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
-
Calling Lake, Alta., school locked down after reports of drunk man with a gun nearby
A school in Calling Lake, Alta. was locked down for around two hours Friday in response to reports of an intoxicated man who police say was seen walking nearby with a firearm.
Calgary
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Highway 1 west of Calgary clear of protesters: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
Kuzmenko's hat trick leads Calgary to 6-3 victory over Anaheim
Andrei Kuzmenko scored three goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames withstood Anaheim's third-period rally for a 6-3 victory over the Ducks on Friday night.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating what they describe as a “serious assault” with a weapon on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
-
Winnipeggers wanting to one day buy a home are 'trying to climb a hill that's just too steep'
Owning a home may be out of reach for many Canadians according to new data from CIBC, and for one Winnipegger, the prospect of owning their own home is starting to feel like an impossible goal.
Regina
-
'Come read a book': Newo Yotina Friendship Centre opens Canada’s first all-Indigenous library
Regina’s Newo Yotina Friendship Centre celebrated the grand opening of their all-Indigenous library on Friday.
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating shooting on Highway #2
The Prince Albert RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of April 10.
Toronto
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Yariel Rodriguez called up by Blue Jays to make MLB debut; Paolo Espino optioned
Right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate.
Montreal
-
Eddy Nolan, Montrealer who ran Terry Fox run every year for 43 years, dies at 67
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
-
Education ministry officials refuse to deliver presentation in English to parents of special needs children
Several parents are upset after officials with the Quebec Education Ministry refused to deliver a presentation in English to parents of special needs students who go to English schools.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
Ottawa
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. looking to locate missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
-
2-day distracted driving blitz leads to 46 charges in eastern Ontario: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a two-day enforcement blitz on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario targeting drivers using their cellphones while behind the wheels led to 46 charges.
Atlantic
-
Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
-
Woman involved in death of London, Ont. musician will be sentenced soon
Sentencing recommendations have been submitted in the trial of Allana Lebars.
Kitchener
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Two drivers seriously hurt in Kitchener crash
The drivers of two vehicles have both been seriously injured following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.