VANCOUVER -- Health officials are battling another outbreak at a long-term care home in Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Health revealed Friday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Evergreen Hamlets, a facility owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a statement.

The staff member is in self-isolation at home.

Fraser Health said a rapid response team has been dispatched to Evergreen Hamlets, and that several infection control measures have already been put in place, including a ban on visitors and extra cleaning.

Staff and residents are also being screened twice a day.

Evergreen Hamlets brings the total number of outbreaks in B.C. health facilities to 17, including 14 long-term care homes or assisted living facilities and three acute care units.

Three of them are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, including a second outbreak at Holy Family Hospital, which suffered 21 deaths during its previous outbreak. The others are at Point Grey Private Hospital and Royal Arch Masonic Home.

The remaining care facility outbreaks are all in the Fraser Health region, and include: