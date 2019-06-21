

CTV News Vancouver





Several pet rabbits have died after an outbreak of a deadly virus affecting the species in Vancouver, the provincial government has confirmed.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is a highly contagious illness that causes the animals' blood vessels to rupture and attacks the liver and other organs.

Outbreaks of the disease have previously been reported Parksville, Comox Valley, Nanaimo, Richmond and Delta.

Human and other animals, including dogs and cats, cannot contract the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available