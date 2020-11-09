VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared an outbreak at the Harrison Pointe assisted living facility in Langley.

Fraser Health said six people – two residents and four staff members – have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

"The staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes," the health authority said in a news release. "Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

Officials said enhanced control measures have also been put in place at the private facility, which is owned by Harrison Pointe Inc.

Visitors have also been temporarily banned from the facility.

Three other health care facility outbreaks were also been declared over Monday, at Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge, PICs and The Gateway Assisted Living for Seniors.

That leaves 37 outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system, including five at acute care facilities.