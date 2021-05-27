VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are expected to provide more details Thursday in their investigation into a man accused of several sex offences against a youth.

Police announced the charges against Marcio Leite Cerquinho in a news release Wednesday evening. Leite Cerquinho faces charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

Police say all the alleged offences occurred on Friday, May 14.

“Our investigators believe it is possible there are additional youth who have had sexual offenses committed on them by Mr. Leite Cerquinho,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in the release.

“If parents or guardians believe youth in their care have been unsupervised in the presence of Mr. Leite Cerquinho, and may be victims of sex related offenses, they’re asked to call the Major Crime Unit."

Police said they arrested Leite Cerquinho on May 17 and he was later released on bail.

CTV News has confirmed his conditions of release include a no-contact order with two individuals whose names are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

The conditions also include a no-contact order with any child under 16 unless in the immediate presence of a responsible adult approved in writing by Leite Cerquinho’s bail supervisor.

Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at noon Thursday.

Leite Cerquinho’s next appearance in New Westminster Provincial Court is scheduled for June 7.