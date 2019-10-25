

Allison Hurst, CTV News Vancouver





COQUITLAM - The two found dead in a Coquitlam home Monday were father and son, police confirm.

According to the family, the victims were eight-year-old Oscar Taitinger and his 40-year-old father, Mark Taitinger.

"Oscar was a goof," said Quinn Taitinger, Oscar’s older brother. "[He] loved to play fortnight. He was super scrappy and loved to fight and wrestle."

Taitinger told CTV News he had been teaching his younger brother how to ride his bike.

"He almost had it," he said.

Investigators say one of the two found dead was a victim of a homicide. Taitinger said it was his other brother who found the pair dead in the home.

"[We] never would have seen it coming," said Taitinger. He went on to say his brother who found them is "working it out in his own way."

The three boys were living with their dad in Coquitlam. Taitinger told CTV News his parents had split up in August.

"My dad was well reserved. He could get along with anyone," said Taitinger.

He described Oscar as "sweet" and "shy" but said he wasn't always shy.

"When he was little he was a player," said Taitinger. "We'd go to a restaurant or something and he’d hit on the waitresses and get smooches."

"He'd always ask for a kiss and he's super cute so he'd always get it," he said.

Police confirm Friday the autopsies have been completed but they are not releasing the cause of death.