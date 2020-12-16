VANCOUVER -- With the holiday season under way, the province's premier and solicitor general are warning that COVID-19 enforcement is stepping up to make sure British Columbians are following public health orders.

In a news release Wednesday, B.C.'s public safety ministry said some industries are being asked to increase their COVID-19 enforcement.

"Our police departments have been working hard to educate the public and issue violation tickets when necessary," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, in the release.

"Provincial enforcement officers can already issue violation tickets, but we want to increase the use of the tools available to them. This will put more boots on the ground to actively enforce Emergency Program Act orders and better ensure we can penalize those who insist on putting their own selfishness above public health."

Since COVID-19 fines were introduced on Aug. 21, 290 violation tickets have been issued. Of those, 45 were $2,300 tickets to event organizers breaking health orders. Another 21 were issued for violations against the food and liquor premises order. Finally, 224 $230 tickets have been handed to individuals refusing to comply with direction from law enforcement.

As well, 72 tickets totalling $78,500 have been issued to people breaking the Quarantine Act during the pandemic.

To ensure tickets are paid, Farnworth has also asked ICBC, which collects fines for the government, to send those individuals who are deemed to be guilty to collections immediately. Typically, payment reminders are sent over the course of a year before the person is forwarded to collections. Now, however, those with unpaid COVID-19 fines will be sent to collection after the 30-day payment or dispute period ends.

WorkSafeBC is also being tasked with increasing in-person inspections, especially in industries where COVID-19 is spreading.

"While I’m pleased to report that vaccinations in B.C. have begun, which is a reason to celebrate, we need to continue our efforts in the months ahead to protect our province’s most vulnerable," said Premier John Horgan in a news release.

"The provincial health officer’s directions and the solicitor general’s orders are clear. Right now, we all need to mask up in indoor public spaces and not gather with anyone outside our household, and today’s expanded enforcement measures will help us change behaviours and bend the curve of infections back down."