Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage options
An order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
In an update about the order, announced late last month, the city confirmed with CTV News Vancouver the delay is so storage options for residents can be secured beforehand.
"The city has heard from those sheltering outdoors that having a place to potentially store their belongings is important," the city's statement said.
"This essential storage is expected to be secured by the beginning of next week, meaning removal of structures will now begin next week and will include city staff support for the removal of structures."
The order came from the city's fire chief, who said the move was necessary to avoid a potentially devastating fire in the area.
But advocates said the plan will displace people and leave them with nowhere else to go.
It's estimated more than 150 tents line both sides of East Hastings between Main and Carrall streets, a number that has grown significantly since the Vancouver Police Department and City of Vancouver staff stopped so-called street sweeps.
