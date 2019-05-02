'Operation Dry Lightning': Crews training for interface fires on North Shore
Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid areas around Kilmer Creek Park and Cypress Falls Park as they take part in training exercises Thursday. (Handout)
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 8:44AM PDT
If you see helicopters, smoke, and emergency vehicles in one area of North Vancouver and one area of West Vancouver Thursday morning and early afternoon, you’re likely getting a glimpse of a training exercise meant to simulate an interface fire.
“Operation Dry Lightning” is a training exercise coordinated by North Shore Emergency Management.
Firefighters, police, and city officials will be at Kilmer Creek Park in North Vancouver and Cypress Falls Park in West Vancouver from about 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Some trails in those areas will be closed.
A helicopter will be at both sites Thursday morning bucketing water as part of the training.
North Shore Emergency Management is telling people not to be alarmed if they notice unusual activity in those two areas, including smoke.
The training is to practice coordination and communication during a wildfire emergency.
Phase one of the exercise, which happened on Monday, involved police and bylaw officers knocking on doors in the areas near the parks, to practice evacuation notification procedures.
Residents in those areas have also received an information package with safety information and additional details on Thursday’s simulated fire scenario.