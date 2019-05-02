If you see helicopters, smoke, and emergency vehicles in one area of North Vancouver and one area of West Vancouver Thursday morning and early afternoon, you’re likely getting a glimpse of a training exercise meant to simulate an interface fire.

“Operation Dry Lightning” is a training exercise coordinated by North Shore Emergency Management.

Firefighters, police, and city officials will be at Kilmer Creek Park in North Vancouver and Cypress Falls Park in West Vancouver from about 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Some trails in those areas will be closed.

A helicopter will be at both sites Thursday morning bucketing water as part of the training.

North Shore Emergency Management is telling people not to be alarmed if they notice unusual activity in those two areas, including smoke.

The training is to practice coordination and communication during a wildfire emergency.

I spent the morning speaking with residents in the Cypress Falls Park area, informing them of an upcoming emergency training exercise on May 2.Proud to work in collaboration with @NorthShoreEMO, @NSRescue, #WestVan Bylaws and others,all in the name of #publicsafety. #WVPDPride pic.twitter.com/mtu8B4rJHh — Cst Kevin Goodmurphy (@GoodMurphyWVPD) April 30, 2019

Phase one of the exercise, which happened on Monday, involved police and bylaw officers knocking on doors in the areas near the parks, to practice evacuation notification procedures.

Residents in those areas have also received an information package with safety information and additional details on Thursday’s simulated fire scenario.