Online sale of paddle boards, kayaks being investigated after theft at a West Vancouver yacht club

West Vancouver police are investigating online sales of kayaks and paddle boards after similar ones were reported stolen from a local yacht club.

Police told CTV News Vancouver in a statement the theft of four kayaks and four paddle boards from Eagle Harbour Yacht Club was reported to them on May 24. It's suspected the items were stolen over the May long weekend.

Police also said they're investigating "kayaks and paddle boards being sold online that are similar to the ones stolen."

Two days after getting the report from the yacht club, police said, a man who had one of the kayaks and an outboard motor that was also stolen from the yacht club was arrested. He's since been released with several conditions related to possessing stolen property and breaching other court conditions.

The man has not been identified as charges haven't been approved. However, West Vancouver police said they're recommending charges against him.