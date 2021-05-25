VANCOUVER -- Online fundraisers have been launched to support New Westminster businesses destroyed in a fire over the long weekend.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at a building on Columbia Street that houses the Heritage Grill, Pho Pho You, Happy Buddha Tattoo and other businesses.

"At some point earlier in the day we were hopeful that the fire had been somewhat brought under control and that something might be salvageable. Sadly throughout the day, events took a turn for the worse," a Facebook post from the Heritage Grill says.

"We would have been celebrating our 16-year anniversary in just four days. Now there is nothing left."

One online fundraiser, launched by Geoff McLennan and Jeremy Rae, was created to raise funds for Heritage Grill owner Paul Minhas.

"Paul Minhas is a pillar of the New Westminster community," their post on GoFundMe describing the campaign says. "Supporting the arts, the LGBTQ+ community in New West and pretty much anyone else looking for support."

McLennan and Rae run the Eat New West Facebook group, which has more than 7,300 members and is a place for locals to discuss restaurants, swap recipes and participate in weekly cook-offs.

"Now is New Westminster’s chance to show Paul the support same support he's shown the rest of us for years," their post says.

Other fundraisers were also launched for Magnetiq Club, Pho Pho You and Happy Buddha.

Between the four fundraisers, about $22,000 had been donated by Wednesday afternoon.

What started as a single-alarm blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm on Monday, with 40 firefighters on scene. Chief Tim Armstrong of New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services said the flames spread quickly through the structure, which is at least 100 years old.

"Part of the problem with the age of these buildings is just they've been renovated over the years, a lot of void spaces," Armstrong said. "Fire travels pretty quickly through the building."

Authorities have not yet said what started the fire.

In a brief statement, police in the city said the cause is still considered unknown, and the department's major crimes unit has been called to investigate.

No one was injured in the blaze, but there was an impact on traffic and electricity in the area as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Anyone with more information, including security camera video or dash-cam video, is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department.