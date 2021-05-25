VANCOUVER -- An online fundraiser has been launched to support a New Westminster restaurant destroyed in a fire over the long weekend.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at a building on Columbia Street that houses the Heritage Grill, Pho Pho You, Happy Buddha Tattoo and other businesses.

"At some point earlier in the day we were hopeful that the fire had been somewhat brought under control and that something might be salvageable. Sadly throughout the day, events took a turn for the worse," a Facebook post from the Heritage Grill says.

"We would have been celebrating our 16-year anniversary in just four days. Now there is nothing left."

The online fundraiser, launched by Geoff McLennan and Jeremy Rae, was created to raise funds for Heritage Grill owner Paul Minhas.

"Paul Minhas is a pillar of the New Westminster community," their post on GoFundMe describing the campaign says. "Supporting the arts, the LGBTQ+ community in New West and pretty much anyone else looking for support."

McLennan and Rae run the Eat New West Facebook group, which has more than 7,300 members and is a place for locals to discuss restaurants, swap recipes and participate in weekly cook-offs.

"Now is New Westminster’s chance to show Paul the support same support he's shown the rest of us for years," their post says.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $9,300 had already been donated to the campaign, which had a goal of raising $5,000.

What started as a single-alarm blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm on Monday, with 40 firefighters on scene. Chief Tim Armstrong of New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services said the flames spread quickly through the structure, which is at least 100 years old.

"Part of the problem with the age of these buildings is just they've been renovated over the years, a lot of void spaces," Armstrong said. "Fire travels pretty quickly through the building."

Authorities have not yet said what started the fire.