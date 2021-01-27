LANGLEY, B.C. -- One man is dead and another has been injured after a late-night shooting in Langley, homicide investigators said Wednesday.

Langley RCMP were called to the area near 53A Avenue and 207 Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a 22-year-old who had been shot and killed inside a vehicle.

Another man, also in his early 20s, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

"This has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit," Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told reporters Wednesday morning. "The victim was known to police and we believe this murder may be linked to the drug trade."

The investigation is still in its early stages and it's unknown if this is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT blocked off part of the Langley neighbourhood early Wednesday morning as investigators collected evidence.

A dark coloured sedan was left running in the middle of the street, its windows littered with bullet holes.

Police officers laid down more than 30 evidence markers, many of them next to shell casings.

IHIT also set up a black tent on the corner next to the vehicle, blocking the area from view.

The residential street is home to many apartments and concerned residents watched the investigation unfold from their balconies.

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a burnt out vehicle near 180th Street and 20th Avenue in South Surrey about 15 minutes after police were called in Langley.

What appeared to be a dark coloured Dodge Ram pickup could be seen underneath a white tent and surrounded by police cruisers.

The Surrey scene is located next to Redwood Park, an area popular with families. Investigators say they're still looking into whether the two scenes are linked and are asking for surveillance footage from both areas.