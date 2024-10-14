VANCOUVER
    • One person dead following Fraser Valley crash

    One person has died following a crash between a car and a truck east of Harrison Hot Springs. One person has died following a crash between a car and a truck east of Harrison Hot Springs.
    One person has died following a crash between a car and a truck east of Harrison Hot Springs.

    Shortly after midnight on Oct. 14, officers of the Agassiz RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a semi-truck in the 9500-block of Lougheed Highway.

    The car’s driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by police, BC Emergency Health Services and the fire department, Agassiz RCMP said in a statement.

    Mounties said the driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and spoke with investigators. The cause of the collision is still being determined.

    Agassiz RCMP said the section of Lougheed Highway was closed and traffic was rerouted for approximately 10 hours, but the road has since re-opened.

