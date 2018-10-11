

CTV Vancouver





A man has died following a brazen daylight shooting in a residential area of Surrey, RCMP say.

Mounties were called to the 6700 block of 130th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries," police said in a statement.

Blood was visible from the air above the scene, and the man's body could be seen under a tarp near the house.

Few details have been provided about the incident, but police said their initial investigation suggests it was not random.

As they investigate, they've asked the public to avoid the area of 130th Street between 64th and 68th avenues.

The area surrounding the scene has been cordoned off and will remain blocked for a "significant amount of time," they said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.