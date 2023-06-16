Olive oils sold at 2 pizza restaurants prompt warning from Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who purchased olive oils from two pizzerias to “discard them or return them to either restaurant,” according to a new public safety advisory.

The health authority issued the warning Friday, regarding the bottled herb- and chili-infused olive oils sold from Pizzeria Farina on Main Street in Vancouver, and Farina a Legna on the North Shore.

“During a public health inspection, it was identified that the restaurant’s bottled products ‘Pizza Farina Chili Infused Oil’ and ‘Pizzeria Farina Oregano Infused Olive Oil’ were not manufactured using a validated method in line with food safety standards,” the statement reads. “Once advised of this, the retailer ceased production and sale of both products and has fully co-operated with Public Health.”

VCH added that it has not received any reports of illnesses associated with either product at this time.

“The manufacturing of bottled and canned food products must be line with food safety standards to eliminate harmful bacteria that can cause illness, including foodborne botulism due to Clostridium botulinum toxin,” the advisory continues.

According to VCH, foodborne botulism is a rare but potentially serious illness that has a high fatality rate if it’s not diagnosed and treated early.

“Food contaminated with this toxin may not look or smell unusual, but if ingested can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and in some serious cases, respiratory failure or paralysis," the health authority said.

VCH said symptoms of foodborne botulism typically begin 12 to 36 hours after consuming contaminated food.