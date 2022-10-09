Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner

For the second year in a row, a man from Richmond, B.C., has the massive honour of growing the province's heaviest pumpkin.

The 2022 contest took place at Krause Berry Farms in Langley on Saturday, and saw a series of gargantuan gourds hauled onto an industrial scale to be weighed.

Dave Chan's pumpkin weighed in at 1,767 pounds which was 265 pounds heavier than the runner-up.

The event, according to the website, is the only certified one of its kind in Western Canada. In addition to the award for heaviest pumpkin, contestants also compete for the "prettiest pumpkin." This year, that honour went to a 737-pounder grown by North Vancouver's Jeff Pelletier.

The award is named after Nova Scotian Howard Dill who is known as the “father of giant pumpkin growing,” according to the organization that sets standards for these competitions. The prize takes into account "colour, symmetry and size."

Other categories on the weekend competition included heaviest squash and heaviest tomato. There were no entries for giant watermelon, according to the Facebook page for the event.

The Guinness World Record for heaviest pumpkin is 2,702 pounds and was set in Italy in 2021