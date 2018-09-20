

The Canadian Press





The hospital for people in B.C. with serious mental health challenges who have been found not criminally responsible for a crime or unfit to stand trial is rolling out some changes to protect its staff.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam will get more staff, expanded security and specialized training to deal with patients safely.

The announcement comes after the staff's union complained about multiple cases were patients harmed staff in violent attacks, including an incident last week that injured four and sent one to hospital.

The health authority says the improvements are part of an action plan that was completed after an extensive external review with a team of international forensic experts.