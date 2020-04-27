VANCOUVER -- About 10 months after a major landslide was discovered in a remote area along B.C.'s Fraser River, officials are set to give an update on the site.

Fisheries, provincial officials and First Nations leaders are all expected to be involved in the announcement about the Big Bar landslide Monday afternoon.

Few details were given ahead of the briefing, but it's expected officials will outline actions that have been taken to date and plans being made for the upcoming salmon spawning season.

The landslide was reported last June, in a remote canyon along the Fraser River north of Lillooet. Rock from a 125-metre cliff had fallen into the river and created a five-metre waterfall, according to the province.

As a result of the obstruction, salmon migration was significantly impacted, leading officials to airlift some of the migrating salmon out of the area by helicopter.

An estimated 275,000 salmon got past the slide and of those, about 245,000 passed through naturally, while others were transported.

With files from The Canadian Press