Photos released by the province show the area of a landslide before and after the incident last month.

The slide occurred on June 21 near Big Bar, an area in B.C.'s Interior north of Lillooet.

The rock slide created a waterfall on the Fraser River that is raising concerns about whether salmon will be able to make it upstream to reach their spawning grounds.

It prompted new restrictions to recreational and First Nations fishing of chinook salmon as officials scramble to prevent long-term damage.

The photos captured by the Incident Command Post and made public through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development show the area before and after the slide.

The ministry said rock scalers are making progress with the release of multiple sections of rock, and have so far removed about 20 dump trucks' worth of material.

They're rappelling from the top of the slope to the base, removing debris as they descend. Loose rocks are removed using a pry bar, and water is dropped from above to sluice through loose debris, the ministry said.

