A newly published article in the New York Times has named Richmond, B.C. the best Asian food destination in North America.

Author Taras Grescoe, who grew up in Vancouver, says an influx of immigrants primarily from Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China has transformed the once sleepy suburb into "a one-stop paradise for lovers of Asian food."

Grescoe's piece takes readers through the gamut of the city's culinary offerings, from street food-style stalls at the Richmond Night Market to fine dining at Kirin and everything in between with establishments such as Parklane, Golden Paramount and HK B.B.Q. Master.

"These days, when I’m hankering for a plate of Hainan chicken rice, xiao long bao (soup dumplings) from Shanghai, or an oyster omelet sautéed Chiuchow style, I know I can find it in Richmond," Grescoe wrote.

The author's other recommended spots include Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant, Top Shanghai, M & W Food Kitchen and O'Tray Noodles.

But the New York Times isn't the first to tout Richmond's Asian food offerings as some of the world's best.

In a review from January, Eater's restaurant editor, Bill Addison, names the Metro Vancouver city the continent's best source of Cantonese food and "a global standard bearer for Cantonese cooking."

Kirin and Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant both won awards in the critics' choice category during the 2018 Chinese Restaurant Awards.