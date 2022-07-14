Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back over 400 as latest wave grows

For the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has risen above 400.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that there were 426 test-positive patients in hospitals in the province on Thursday, the highest total since May 26.

This graph, compiled by CTV News Vancouver, shows the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursdays in B.C. since the province switched to a "hospital census" model for counting them in January 2022.

The number of patients receiving critical care declined slightly, however, from 36 last week to 34 on Thursday.

Hospitalization numbers released by the BCCDC include both those who have serious cases of COVID-19 requiring hospital care and those who are hospitalized for other reasons and test positive for the coronavirus incidentally.

Since the province switched to this "hospital census" method of counting, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on a Thursday has been as high as 985 and as low as 225.

The rising hospital population reflects the growth of the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which has been driving a new wave of infections in B.C. and in much of the world.

The independent B.C. COVID-19 modelling group warns that limited data and the variable amount of immunity in the population from vaccination and previous infection makes it tough to predict the current wave in detail.

The team's latest report estimates cases in the province are doubling every 11 days.

"BA.5 is rising and it's rising pretty quickly, so we expect to see this next BA.5 wave really take off through July, peaking sometime in August," said group member and UBC biomathematics professor Sarah Otto in an interview with CTV News earlier this week.

Hospitalizations are typically a lagging indicator. They typically begin to rise or decline a week or more after caseloads do.

In B.C., however, all of the publicly available data related to infections is nearly a week old. Case data released by the BCCDC on Thursday each week shows the number of new positive tests from the last full epidemiological week, which ended on the preceding Saturday.

The data released Thursday shows the province recorded 973 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of July 3 to 9. That's an increase from the preceding week, when 765 new infections were recorded.

Those totals include only "lab-confirmed, lab-probable and epi-linked" cases, according to the BCCDC. The results of at-home rapid tests – the only type of testing available to the majority of British Columbians with COVID-19 symptoms – are neither collected nor published in B.C.