VANCOUVER -- After giving another record-breaking COVID-19 update, B.C.'s top doctor is urging locals to avoid all non-essential travel and stay in their communities.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced three days' worth of positive tests, which totaled nearly 2,000. Nine more people died and 11 more outbreaks were declared.

"I call on people across the province: we need to go back to how we were thinking earlier on in this pandemic, when the virus was in our community," Henry said.

"I strongly encourage people to limit your travel as much as possible."

Henry clarified that this strong request is for all British Columbians, not just those living in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, where several temporary restrictions are currently in place. The recommendation is for travel within B.C. and to other provinces.

"We know that the virus comes with us, and when we travel, we bring that risk with us and we take home the risk from where we've been," Henry said.

"Now is not the time to travel for recreation or non-essential purposes."

In spite of the increase in cases, B.C. is still in Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, where non-essential travel is permitted. Even so, Henry is asking British Columbians to reconsider their plans.

"In some ways, we need to be thinking the same vibe as we were in April," Henry said.

"We need to stay local. Stay in our communities now, and take those measures, which will help us bend our curve back down."