Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Prince George

Health officials in northern B.C. have issued a toxic drug alert for users in Prince George.

"There has been an increase in sudden overdose events in the community of Prince George," the statement from Northern Health reads.

"The substances consumed are causing prolonged sedation, requiring multiple doses of naloxone to reverse. Overdoses are occurring when substances are smoked or injected."

The health authority added that drugs move around the region and may be present in other communities across the north.

Northern Health asked residents to share the alert widely and advised drug users to consume substances with caution.

More than 1,800 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses through the first 10 months of 2022, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Northern Health urged drug users to get training in overdose prevention, recognition and response and to carry naloxone.

The health authority also provided several other recommendations for reducing the risk of an overdose, including using with another person who can call for help if needed, using at an overdose prevention site if possible, testing a small amount first and going slow.