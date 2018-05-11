

CTV Vancouver





North Vancouver RCMP are looking for the owner of a "very unique" statue recovered during a call earlier this week.

Officers were investigating reports of a suspicious person on Monday who was seen with the carved wooden totem.

The person of interest fled the scene on a motorcycle when officers arrived, but police were able to recover the statue.

According to a statement, the object is about two metres tall. It was found in a large duffel bag along with three dismantled wooden wings.

"There have been no reports of any break and enters or reports of stolen statues to help police identify the owner. This very unique monument will have significant meaning and value to someone," Cpl. Richard De Jong said in the release. "Police are very interested in returning this to its rightful owner."

The statue's owner is asked to contact Mounties at 604-985-1311 and reference file number 2018-11030.

Police are still looking for the person riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident.