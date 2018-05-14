

CTV Vancouver





A North Vancouver couple featured on "Love it or List it" is suing the company behind the popular home design show after discovering what the lawsuit calls "numerous defects and deficiencies" on their renovated property.

Documents filed with the B.C. Supreme Court show homeowners Norman Waine and Jeanine Almeida signed a contract with Should I Stay Or Should I Go West Productions in December 2015.

According to the lawsuit, they agreed to pay the showmakers $175,000 to be featured on the program, which carries out surprise renovations for owners who can either "love it" and keep their home or "list it" and sell the newly renovated property.

Despite a successful big reveal in May 2016, the lawsuit claims Waine and Almeida later found defects that pose "real and substantial danger to the health and well-being of the plaintiffs and their family."

According to the documents, which also names two of the show's producers, the work left their home prone to mould, water ingress, carbon dioxide and fire.

Waine said he couldn't speak to CTV News without consulting with his lawyer first, but a notice of claim filed with the court last week alleges breach of trust, negligence and negligent misrepresentation.

Waine and Almeida, who were featured on the fourth season of the show, are also suing actor Kerry Van Der Griend, who was brought in "to act as the contractor in place of Kenny Gemmill."

The lawsuit, however, claims Van Der Griend "had little or no experience as a general contractor and no training or qualification to act as a general contractor."

Now, the couple is seeking damages and costs associated with the allegedly botched renovation.

CTV News was unable to reach Van Der Griend, and Gemmill said he'd also been advised not to discuss the case. None of the allegations against the company or the people named in the lawsuit have been tested or proven in court.

The production company has not responded to CTV's request for comment.

With files from CTV Vancouver Maria Weisgarber