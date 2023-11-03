No Vancouver hotel rooms available online for dates of Taylor Swift shows

Those looking to sleep it off after Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Vancouver shows may have a tough time finding accommodations close to the city.

On Thursday, the pop star announced she is bringing her blockbuster Eras Tour to Vancouver for a trio of shows at BC Place on Dec. 6, 7, and 8 of 2024.

But Swifties may need to do some digging in order to find a place to stay, stay, stay in Vancouver that weekend, according to current online listings on Hotels.com and Expedia.

Current listings on Hotels.com show only six available bookings between Dec. 6 and 8 of 2024 and they're all outside of Vancouver.

North Vancouver's Lonsdale Quay Hotel is the closest option to the city and has its executive room listed at $1,186 per night. However, Hotels.com lists the same executive room for $291 per night the weekend following Taylor Swift's shows.

On Expedia, Lonsdale Quay Hotel is also listed as the closest hotel to Vancouver with availability the weekend of Swift's tour and has its executive room listed at $1,186 per night as well.

While it's unclear if all of Vancouver's hotels have already sold out for that weekend or if some just haven't opened up bookings that far in advance — this is becoming a sort of phenomenon during the Eras Tour in other parts of the globe.

In August, The Guardian reported that Taylor Swift fans booked out all of Travelodge's hotels in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff ahead of the U.K. leg of Swift's Eras Tour in the summer of 2024.

For those who want the chance to score tickets to one of Swift's three Vancouver shows, registration for an online sale opened Thursday at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, registered fans will get an email telling them if they've been added to a list of people who get first dibs at tickets or placed on a waitlist. The actual sale will start the following day, open only to those whose access has been confirmed.

The only other Canadian city Swift is set to visit is Toronto, where she will play six shows in November of next year.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Lisa Steacy.