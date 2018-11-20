

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A cow from a farm in British Columbia's southern Interior has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis but the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there is no risk to human health or the food supply.

A statement from the agency's chief veterinary officer says suspicious lesions were found on the organs of a mature beef cow sent to a slaughterhouse on Oct. 26.

The statement says no parts of the animal entered the food chain.

Tests confirmed bovine tuberculosis on Nov. 9, and the agency says officials are now trying to identify the specific strain and trace movements of the animal to track the potential spread of the disease.

Canada is considered officially free of bovine TB although the statement says isolated cases may occur, but it also says human cases of the disease are very rare.

Exposure can only occur through the passage of fluids from an animal to an open skin sore, extended close contact with an animal with active respiratory tuberculosis or by drinking unpasteurized milk from an infected animal.