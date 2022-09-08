No parole for 12 years for man convicted in fatal New Westminster park shooting

New Westminster police. (New Westminster Police/Facebook) New Westminster police. (New Westminster Police/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener