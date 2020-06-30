VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced no new deaths from COVID-19 have been detected over the last 24 hours, but 12 more cases of the virus were recorded.

There are 18 patients with the virus currently hospitalized. Of those, four are in ICU, which is a decrease of one since Monday.

There have now been 2,916 cases of the coronavirus recorded in B.C. The death toll in the province remains at 174.

There are 152 active cases, and 2,590 people are considered to be fully recovered.

No new outbreaks in health-care facilities were detected, and an outbreak at the Valhaven Home in Abbotsford was declared over. There were no new community outbreaks detected, but public health teams continue to deal with one that is still ongoing.

There continue to be four active outbreaks in long-term care and one in acute care.

Tuesday's update came in the form of a statement from health officials, rather than a live press conference.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did speak to media earlier in the day when they announced British Columbians would be allowed to visit relatives in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities again.

"British Columbians have flattened the curve, single-site staffing is in place and facilities have been given the additional resources to safely allow for seniors and elders who have been separated from their loved ones to connect once again," health officials said in a release.

With many people planning to celebrate Canada Day Wednesday, health officials also reminded people to limit their interactions, keep their bubbles small, observe physical distancing and stay home if sick.