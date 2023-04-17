No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP

RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.

“The ongoing in conflict that originated in the Lower Mainland is dynamic in nature and no longer confined to the geographic area of the Lower Mainland,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C. said. “This is the primary reason why, as part of B.C.’s evolving gang landscape, we are now referring to the conflict as the B.C. gang conflict and no longer the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Police say the province-wide investigation into the murder of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson in Naramata in June of 2021 highlights just how widespread it is, with charges now been laid in the case.

“Through the extensive investigation, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) team determined that there was a direct link between several files, all related to gang activity and criminal groups operating across the Lower Mainland, southeast and in northern portions of the province.”

Vancouver’s Jalen Falk and Ekene Anigbo, both 23, have been charged with first degree homicide in Richardson’s death.

RCMP say what previously appeared to be an unrelated targeted shooting in Prince George and firearms seizure in Quesnel in May 2021 are now also connected to the case, and revealed Richardson is the mother of Wade Cudmore, one of two men charged in the double homicide of brothers Erick and Carlos Fryer in Naramata in May, one month before her death.

“There's no doubt this is a tragic death,” Chief Superintendent Elija Rain with the BC Major Crime Unit said. “It just goes to show the unpredictable nature of these gang members and their activities, and not only those that are directly involved but those on the peripheral may be subject to this gang violence.”

“Kathy’s murder has been devastating for her family, friends and the entire community of Naramata,” Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said in a media release. “There have been so many unanswered questions and moments of angst over the past two years. The Penticton RCMP has made these cases one of our top priorities and have dedicated many resources into putting the pieces together. I hope that the news of these arrests can start the healing process and bring some closure to everyone impacted by these tragedies.”

Shahram Tokhy, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder connected to the targeted shooting in Prince George.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous work and tenacity of everyone who has been involved in these investigations, from the Joint Force Operation, to our support units, detachments and other law enforcement partners,” said Chief Superintendent Elija Rain. “These criminal alliances and acts of violence crossed multiple jurisdictions, which made it necessary for our investigative response to also cross boundaries. Our dedicated police units emphasize our common goal and commitment in making sure that these perpetrators involved in the conflict are held accountable for putting our communities in extreme danger.”