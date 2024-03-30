'No known injuries' after targeted shooting in downtown Vancouver, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that frightened bystanders in downtown Vancouver on the Easter long weekend.

Authorities said multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire around 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Robson and Richards streets, but that there were no victims when officers arrived at the scene.

"Evidence indicates the shooting was targeted, but at this time there are no known injuries and no arrests have been made," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

A black vehicle with the doors open is seen at Robson and Richards streets in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)

Witnesses told CTV News they heard as many as seven gunshots ring out. One man told CTV News bystanders seemed to be frozen in fear as the situation was unfolding.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a black vehicle with apparent bullet holes was seen crashed into the side of a white vehicle.

There also appeared to be a single bullet hole in the window of a nearby Tim Hortons.

A police officer stands in front of a Tim Hortons on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told CTV News he was on his way to a concert when he learned about the shooting, and stopped at the scene to be briefed by police.

"This is absolutely terrible. The fact that a couple of brazen individuals would do this with no regard for public safety, it's disgusting," Sim said.

"The people who did this are going to be held accountable," he added.

A police vehicle is parked near Robson and Richards streets in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)

Authorities closed a busy stretch of Robson, from Richards to Homer streets, while police gathered evidence on Saturday evening. Investigators are expected to remain at the scene "throughout the night," according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.