'No known injuries' after targeted shooting in downtown Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that frightened bystanders in downtown Vancouver on the Easter long weekend.
Authorities said multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire around 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Robson and Richards streets, but that there were no victims when officers arrived at the scene.
"Evidence indicates the shooting was targeted, but at this time there are no known injuries and no arrests have been made," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.
A black vehicle with the doors open is seen at Robson and Richards streets in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)
Witnesses told CTV News they heard as many as seven gunshots ring out. One man told CTV News bystanders seemed to be frozen in fear as the situation was unfolding.
In the aftermath of the shooting, a black vehicle with apparent bullet holes was seen crashed into the side of a white vehicle.
There also appeared to be a single bullet hole in the window of a nearby Tim Hortons.
A police officer stands in front of a Tim Hortons on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told CTV News he was on his way to a concert when he learned about the shooting, and stopped at the scene to be briefed by police.
"This is absolutely terrible. The fact that a couple of brazen individuals would do this with no regard for public safety, it's disgusting," Sim said.
"The people who did this are going to be held accountable," he added.
A police vehicle is parked near Robson and Richards streets in downtown Vancouver on March 30, 2024. (CTV News/Jordan Jiang)
Authorities closed a busy stretch of Robson, from Richards to Homer streets, while police gathered evidence on Saturday evening. Investigators are expected to remain at the scene "throughout the night," according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Benches clear after Cabrera, Caballero exchange words in Blue Jays' 5-1 loss to Rays
The game was delayed briefly when benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning, after Blue Jays reliever Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with Tampa Bay's José Caballero and shoved the shortstop, who had been tagged out at third base to end the inning.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
Chrystia Freeland stops by Toronto pharmacy to highlight drug coverage for diabetes and contraceptives in upcoming budget
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that a federal plan that will cover most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medicine in Canada will be rolled out soon.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Edmonton
-
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
Hundreds take part in Saturday egg hunt at historic Magrath Mansion
More than a thousand Edmontonians took advantage of the warmer weather Saturday at a historic egg hunt.
-
Al Rashid gives back with community BBQ for Ramadan
Volunteers helped work the grill Saturday at Boyle Street Plaza for the Taste of Ramadan.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
Dog named 'Hero' kept stuck owner warm and safe from coyotes for 2 days: police
A dog named Hero lived up to his name earlier this week after spending two days by his stranded master's side, keeping his owner warm and even fending off coyotes while the man waited to be rescued from a muddy ditch in southern Alberta.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
-
Lethbridge’s Christa Deguchi wins gold at Antalya Grand Slam judo competition
Canada's Christa Deguchi defeated Brazil's Jessica Lima on Friday to win gold in the under-57 kilogram category at the Antalya Grand Slam judo competition.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday morning
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary and most of southern Alberta early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure
Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.
Regina
-
Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Saskatoon
-
From hotrods to hotwheels: Draggins Car Show revs up the city
The much-anticipated Draggins Car Show made a roaring return this year, lining up over 240 cars from wall to wall across four different halls.
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Toronto
-
Youth seriously injured in North York shooting: police
A boy believed to be in his teens has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
-
Chrystia Freeland stops by Toronto pharmacy to highlight drug coverage for diabetes and contraceptives in upcoming budget
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that a federal plan that will cover most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medicine in Canada will be rolled out soon.
Montreal
-
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
-
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Where to watch the April 8 solar eclipse in Ottawa
Here are some events happening in the Ottawa region and across eastern Ontario on April 8
-
1 in critical condition after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa
A person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
-
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
London
-
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
-
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Kitchener
-
'This bike has been important to me': Ukrainian teen reunited with stolen bike thanks to local community
A 14-year-old from Ukraine has been reunited with his stolen bike thanks in part to the Norfolk County community.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
'Only permanent form of loss prevention': Low-cost pet microchip clinic held in Guelph
The Guelph Humane Society is working to make the process of reuniting pets and owners a much easier task.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
-
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.