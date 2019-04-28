

CTV News Vancouver





A fire in a Gastown apartment building Sunday morning kept crews busy and patrons of ground-floor businesses frustrated.

Vancouver fire crews were called to the building in the 200 block of Abbott Street shortly after 9 a.m. for a blaze in a second-floor suite.

Battalion Chief Richard Warnock told CTV News the fire triggered the building’s sprinkler system. There were no injuries, but the apartment was crowded with the tenant’s possessions, he said.

“The tenant had left recently before,” Warnock said. “[There was] a little bit of hoarding in his room, and it was just all these combustibles that were all in there.”

The fire forced patrons of a nearby pub to clear out while crews did their work. There was some water damage to three ground-floor businesses in the building, but it was not severe enough to force them to close.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.